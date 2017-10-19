Dust off your frock and jacket

SADDLING UP: The Gympie Turf Club is getting ready for the Gympie Cup Race Day and the Melbourne Cup, as racing season heats up.

SADDLING UP: The Gympie Turf Club is getting ready for the Gympie Cup Race Day and the Melbourne Cup, as racing season heats up. Jacob Carson

THE Gympie Turf Club is saddling up for The BMW Chartered Accountants and Financial Services Gympie Cup Day next weekend.

The BMW comes from Brown, Macaulay and Warren, the chartered accounting firm who are major sponsors of the October 28 race day.

Gympie Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss said the race day will be a culmination of the XXXX Gold Three Cup Trainer's Challenge, a competition which offers a $5,000 prize.

"The three cup challenge is put together by the Turf club,” Holliss said.

"The RSL Cup in June, The Muster cup day in Aug-

ust, and The Gympie Cup in October. It's a $5,000 prize and only the second year run by Gympie Turf Club.”

Holliss said the recent deluge of rain won't harm the track, and the purpose of the challenge is to award the most consistent horse.

"We are a sand track so the rain doesn't hurt as much,” Holliss said.

"The challenge, it's a point based system. We have stru-

ctured it so you don't actu-

ally have to win every race.”

There are 30 points on offer for 1st place of each race, 2nd gets 10, 3rd gets five, 4th gets two and 5th gets a single point.

Holliss explained the structure is in place so the horse which is most consistent with the reward.

"It's for those horses who are consistent and they have to race in two out of the three cups at a minimum, and one must include the Gympie Cup Day.”

Holliss said the challenge was to also keep the good relationship between trainers and the Turf Club, a relationship which mutually benefits all parties.

"It's been well received by trainers and it's another way we (the Turf Club) can connect with those trainers,” Holliss said.

"Country racing is the way it is because, if we didn't have those trainers, we wouldn't have these great race days.”

The Turf Club still have tickets available for their annual luncheon during the Gympie Cup Race Day, October 28. Racing journalist and reconteur Bart Sinclair will address the luncheon as special guest speaker.

"He's perhaps the foremost horse racing journalist in the sport in Australian,” Holliss said.

"If you're looking for something special, all exclusive, come to the Gympie track for a great day.

"Or head to the newly renovated Apex Restaurant.”

Tickets to the luncheon are $50 each and can be purchased at Karinya Florist and must be picked up before October 23.