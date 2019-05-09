Durko's dissections: NRL previews for Round 9

THE struggling Titans will be looking to conjure up something special when they take on the Sharks in the opening game of the Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gold Coast have slumped to a 2-6 win-loss record to start the season and pressure is starting to build.

This shapes as a must-win clash for the Titans but they face a Sharks side brimming with confidence following their narrow win over the Storm last week.

With the Titans desperate for victory and the Sharks riding high, this looms as a great start to what promises to be a huge festival of football.

TITANS v SHARKS

Suncorp Stadium, Thursday, 7.50pm

History: Played 19, Sharks 10, Titans 8, drawn 1. Last met: Sharks 20-6, round 2, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Titans $2.18, Sharks $1.67

One team scraps to the final minute - the other talks it up but seemingly surrenders when the blowtorch is applied, as was again the case last weekend. Beating the Storm last outing without a host of stars underlines the resolution within the ranks of the Sharks, while the Titans, with their season on the line, fell rather meekly at the end against fellow desperates, the Cowboys. Until the Titans learn to jump in the trenches with their rivals, they won't beat committed opponents. TIP - Sharks

Benji Marshall is back for the Tigers. Picture by Brett Costello.

TIGERS v PANTHERS

Suncorp Stadium, Friday, 6.00pm

History: Played 34, Panthers 21, Tigers 13. Last met: Panthers 9-8, round 4, 2019. Ladbrokes odds: Tigers $1.90, Panthers $1.90

If Ivan Cleary wanted sole ownership of his Panthers team - as speculated - the plan is starting to smell failure. With the bottom rung of the ladder beckoning and the second meeting within a month against his former team, the under-siege coach needs his Origin halves to quickly find a winning formula. If that happens this weekend, the hot-and-cold Tigers - even with Benji Marshall back - may be vulnerable. TIP - Panthers

SEA EAGLES v BRONCOS

Suncorp Stadium, Friday, 7.55pm

History: Played 45, Sea Eagles 22, Broncos 22, drawn 1. Last met: Broncos 48-16, round 25, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Sea Eagles $2.32, Broncos $1.60

With a new-look team, playing an away game at home and against a Sea Eagles team ripped apart by injury, this is D-Day for the Broncos who are doubtless the greatest NRL under-achievers after eight rounds. Without major attacking weapons Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic, Dylan Walker and now Lachlan Croker and Addin Fonua-Blake, the fifth-placed Sea Eagles are at the mercy of the Broncos who need to find some steel - and leadership - among their young pack. If the Broncos can't beat the depleted Sea Eagles, any finals hopes they hold would seem deluded. TIP - Broncos

David Klemmer was impressive against the Warriors. Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

BULLDOGS v KNIGHTS

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, 3pm

History: Played 46, Bulldogs 25, Knights 20, drawn 1. Last met: Bulldogs 36-16, round 16, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Bulldogs $2.24, Knights $1.65

His big guns are finally firing in unison and coach Nathan Brown has every reason to predict the best of the new-look Knights is yet to come. Mitchell Pearce, Kalyn Ponga and David Klemmer were superb against the Warriors at the weekend and will test the fragile Bulldogs defence, which is leaking 23 points a game. In fact, the 3pm kick-off looks the ideal time for what might well be a point-scoring frenzy. TIP - Bulldogs

WARRIORS v DRAGONS

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm

History: Played 28, Dragons 21, Warriors 7. Last met: Warriors 18-12, round 21, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Warriors $2.24, Dragons $1.65

Seriously, who could tip the Warriors with any confidence? Within a week they took the Storm to the wire then meekly capitulated - at home - against the Knights. But the Dragons, without Corey Norman for four weeks and on the back of successive losses, are once again under pressure, slipping to eighth spot on the ladder. Most interest will be the performance of Kodi Nikorima, back home, but in new colours. TIP - Dragons

Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster have dismissed talk of a split in the Storm camp.

STORM v EELS

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm

History: Played 33, Storm 20, Eels 13. Last met: Storm 20-4, round 23, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Storm $1.42, Eels $2.80

Visions of the two Camerons - i.e. Munster and Smith - remonstrating with each other last weekend may be a sign the well-oiled Storm machine has mechanical issues. Or, it could mean they will jump back to their brilliant best against the Eels in this Saturday night blockbuster. This looms as the highlight of Magic Round, with fourth against fifth, and an in-form Eels proving a major test for Craig Bellamy's unchanged line-up. TIP - Storm

ROOSTERS v RAIDERS

Suncorp Stadium, Sunday, 2pm

History: Played 60, Roosters 32, Raiders 28. Last met: Raiders 14-12, round 23, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Roosters $1.38, Raiders $3.00

Boasting the best defence in the competition after eight rounds, the Raiders will need that resilience and more if they are to pluck the brilliant Roosters, who are scoring at 28 points a game. The long-term loss of Pommie John Bateman is major for the Raiders, while the return of strike weapon Jordan Rapana is a boost. But the burning question remains - who will contain the in-form Latrell Mitchell? On current form, the Roosters look unbeatable. TIP - Roosters

The Rabbitohs look to be enjoying their time on the paddock Picture. Phil Hillyard

RABBITOHS v COWBOYS

Suncorp Stadium, Sunday, 4.05pm

History: Played 34, Cowboys 17, Rabbitohs 16, drawn 1. Last met: Rabbitohs 21-20, round 16, 2018. Ladbrokes odds: Rabbitohs $1.30, Cowboys $3.40

Despite the return of Jason Taumalolo, losing Josh McGuire takes much away from the Cowboys for the clash with one of the most dominant NRL packs. Riding the crest of a wave and sitting equal leader of the competition with the Roosters, the Rabbitohs appear to be freewheeling under veteran coach Wayne Bennett and enjoying every second of their 80 minutes in the middle. The Cowboys, conversely, look stressed and out of sorts, although last weekend's good win will give them some hope of an unlikely upset. TIP - Rabbitohs