Duo wanted for questioning over Amamoor incident

IMBIL police are wanting to speak with anyone who could help with information about two people who entered a house at Kandanga Amamoor Rd, Amamoor earlier this month.
by Shelley Strachan

Police said yesterday the people went into the hous about 3.15pm on October 6, and spoke briefly with the occupant of the house before driving away in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of the people or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Imbil police are also seeking investigating the theft of a blue and white esky of food items stolen from a camper at caravan park in the early hours of September 28.

They are seeking for volunteers to assist with the blue light discos, particularly young adults who may be interested in learning some DJ skills.

Anyone interested is asked to head along to the next meeting on November 6 at 6:30pm at the Kandanga Hall. A Blue Card working with children check will be required.

The next Rural Watch meeting for Imbil will be held on November 6, at 7:30pm at the Kandanga Hall. Guest speaker will be a representative from the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.

Gympie Times
