Duo drop in on Australian tour

HOMECOMING: Sisters Rachel and Bec Olsson make up the Gympie duo that is Innocent Eve and will be playing the Royal Hotel next weekend.

"SISTERS” is the new single from Gympie duo Rachel and Bec Olsson, sister act Innocent Eve.

The second single taken from the November 2016 EP True North is written about the three Olsson sisters, Bec, Rachel and Catherine, who share a strong bond and who were all once in a covers band together.

Although quite different in looks, personality and situation, they all share blue eyes and a determination to always have each other's back, no matter what.

Reminiscent of legendary sister acts The Dixie Chicks and Wilson Phillips, Rachel and Bec have a growing reputation for their engaging live performances.

Together they perform perfect harmonies as only sisters can.

Innocent Eve had a stellar 2016, performing on main-stages right across Australia at major festivals such as Urban Country Music Festival, Broadbeach Country Music Festival, Gympie Music Muster, Tamworth Country Music Festival and the inaugural Glenmaggie Country Rock Festival.

Five time Cruisin' Country regulars and already booked to play on Cruisin' Country 7 later this year, as well as the Airlie Beach Music Festival in November.

Innocent Eve has achieved radio and chart success with all singles from their debut album Temporary Balms (released in 2015 by ARIA award-charting producer Joel Black).

"Since embarking on our Innocent Eve journey almost three years ago, we've often felt unsure of where we fitted musically.

"The true north metaphor shone through for us when we were making this EP.

"The roots of it show that over a long distance, if a traveller were to follow magnetic north on a compass they would likely end up well off course from their destination, but by following true north, the traveller will always reach their intended destination.

"We feel like we've tapped into our own true north while making this EP and we will follow it now to wherever it leads”, the Olsson sisters said.

Innocent Eve will be performing at the Royal Hotel on April 28 and have so far toured country Victoria, New South Wales and central Queensland and will play the Walrus Club in Brisbane April 30 and the Caboolture River Country Music Festival in early May.