Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
‘A prison sentence would be onerous.’
‘A prison sentence would be onerous.’
Crime

No jail after disabled women raped

26th Apr 2019 3:22 PM

A disabled woman has avoided jail for holding two intellectually impaired women captive, with the help of her carer, and raping them over nearly two months on the Victorian-NSW border.

Kimberley Cramp, 28, and her partner-carer Alexander Trewin, 27, befriended the women before conning them into going to the couple's Wodonga home, where the victims were held captive between August 15 and October 12, 2016.

Cramp digitally raped both women, aged 22 and 26, Victoria's County Court was told on Friday.

Cramp and Trewin each pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and two of theft, while Cramp also pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Judge Richard Smith said Trewin helped Cramp to keep their vulnerable victims from leaving. The duo took the women to Centrelink to obtain benefits but kept the money.

Cramp was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and Trewin to an 18-month community corrections order.

The court was told Cramp was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, had a mild intellectual disability, an anti-social personality disorder and received a disability pension.

Trewin, living with Cramp and her mother, had a mild intellectual disability and mental health problems.

"Because of their respective disabilities, a prison sentence for … either would be more onerous," Judge Smith said.

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Losing Ashley: 'I couldn't bring my brother home'

    premium_icon Losing Ashley: 'I couldn't bring my brother home'

    News Dale recalls the moment he found out his brother Ashley Birt was killed in Afghanistan

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:54 PM
    No traffic on historic Gympie region bridge until Christmas

    premium_icon No traffic on historic Gympie region bridge until Christmas

    News The bridge will be closed to traffic until mid-December

    How the Devils 18s took a leaf out of the seniors' play book

    premium_icon How the Devils 18s took a leaf out of the seniors' play book

    News 'Our boys are up to the challenge, getting better each week'

    Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    premium_icon Gympie region dog attacks leave 22 people, animals injured

    News Stats come after elderly man lost a lot of blood in Noosa attack.