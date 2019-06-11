Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There were 30 pairs of knickers found in the dunnies at the Muster last year.
There were 30 pairs of knickers found in the dunnies at the Muster last year. janka3147
News

Dunny cleaners beg Muster-goers to keep their knickers on

11th Jun 2019 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE team of colourful gals from the Woolooga community group have been responsible for flushing the Muster festival toilets for many years.

The Dunny Busters, as they call themselves, gather a team of 35 from the tiny town north of Gympie and settle in for 3 weeks with their toilet brushes, their spray and wipes and their zany sense of humour.

Kayleen, Veronica and Linda are mates and manage to talk other mates into coming for the festival, to work 6 hours shifts in the festival cubicles, day and night.

DUNNY BUSTERS: Making the most of a yucky situation are Woolooga volunteers Veronica Baulch, Linda Chapman-Schonknecht and Kayleen Moss.
DUNNY BUSTERS: Making the most of a yucky situation are Woolooga volunteers Veronica Baulch, Linda Chapman-Schonknecht and Kayleen Moss. Contributed

MUSTER: ARIA-winning indie rocker headed to Gympie Muster

"We love it. It's the most fun you can have doing the crappiest job,” they cackle.

Not only are they looking after the porcelain onsite, they like to dispense relevant advice to Muster customers. Like this gem ...

"Please keep your knickers on - we found 30 pairs in the toilets last year.”

PHOTOS: Were you snapped at last year's Muster?

Beware - they keep a tallyboard at their camp of all the bits and pieces they discover in the bathrooms. There is always a prize for the most random and unusual find.

Life in the Muster dunnies is never dull.

dunny loo music muster muster 2019 toilet
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    premium_icon Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    Politics Debt is set to push past $90 billion within four years under a big borrowing, big taxing state budget, which contains multiple love letters to regional voters.

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:31 PM
    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News There is a huge range of extra rewards and news for our subscribers

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:03 PM
    Queensland Budget 2019: What did Gympie get?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What did Gympie get?

    News Treasurer Jackie Trad allocated around $3.4 billion to region

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    UPDATE: Now we know why 1600 people near Gympie lost power

    premium_icon UPDATE: Now we know why 1600 people near Gympie lost power

    News The official explanation and who was affected

    • 11th Jun 2019 1:55 PM