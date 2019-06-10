‘We need more bad grandmas in action films’

The world does depend on Sarah Connor.

Not to save us from SkyNet, although it's nice to know she could do if that were the case.

Personally, I don't subscribe to the idea of the omnipotent computer intelligence.

Judging by the computer systems I use at work and home, SkyNet won't be able to function long enough to build even a crude Terminator. The human resistance will break into its bunker to discover it has tried to download the wrong software update and now there's just a spinning blue wheel on the screen.

But I digress.

The world needs Sarah Connor to put some balance back into the hero business.

For a while there, female heroes were looking good.

In Game Of Thrones, Daenerys, Cersei and Sansa were the obvious picks for the crown. In The Walking Dead, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) looked set to lead the show after Rick Grimes vanished, in Fear The Walking Dead it was Madison (Kim Dickens) who was the real badass and the women were looking strong and powerful in Marvel's Avengers.

Meanwhile, over at DC, Wonder Woman was making Batman and Superman look like a couple of weak-chinned wimps.

Daenerys was a strong female character in Game Of Thrones but a guy ended up on the iron throne. Picture: HBO

Then GoT got obsessed with giving the throne to a bloke, Carol has been wandering around in a daze in TWD and Madison got written out in FTWD. As for Avengers, there were some nice moments but they killed off Black Widow and didn't use Captain Marvel that much.

Meanwhile, DC has put back the Wonder Woman sequel and refocused on Batman.

And any female heroes that actually do well tend to be young and gorgeous. While I certainly have nothing against seeing the likes of Scarlett Johansson in a skin-tight black costume, I prefer characters with baggage. And to get baggage, you need to be older.

Hollywood seems to hate that in women. Any baggage must be instantly banished with Botox and fillers.

Meanwhile, we have an endless parade of old blokes still doing the action hero thing. As well as Liam Neeson, 66, and Denzel Washington, 64, punching the snot out of people, the likes of Sylvester Stallone, 72, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, are still creaking around in action movies. Even James Bond is getting on as Daniel Craig hits 51.

But where are the older women?

I've said before that The Walking Dead needs to make Carol its focus (McBride is 54). Helen Mirren was brilliant in the movie Red but wasn't the main character (that was Bruce Willis at 64).

Sarah Connor might be that hope. Linda Hamilton at 62 will suit up for the new Terminator movie Dark Fate later this year.

Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in Terminator II.

Producer James Cameron is going to wisely pretend the other Terminator movies after T2 don't exist (something fans should copy) and will go back to the real Sarah Connor.

He's already called her a "bad grandma with a shotgun". I love that idea.

I want to see her as a haunted character, held together by iron will and her skill with a shotgun.

Perhaps then we can see the outmoded idea that only old blokes can work as action heroes get rightfully terminated.