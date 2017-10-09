32°
Dumps, guns, land clearing - if it ain't broke, don't fix it

Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Tim Mander
by Tony Perrett MP

"IF IT ain't broke, don't fix it” may be a simple motto but the trouble with all three levels of government, and bureaucracy, is fixing things that aren't broken and not fixing things that are broken.

And good intentions do not necessarily make it right. The knee jerk reaction to any event, problem, or perceived problem is for more regulation, legislation, licencing, and increased bureaucratic oversight.

Rather than waiting for practical evidence based solutions how often do we see new rules and regulations seemingly appear out of the blue? The damage is done, sometimes cannot be undone, and sometimes is so insidious it has detrimental impacts on our daily activities and business.

It can be as simple as new waste management licencing fees and changes of hours for local government facilities, to the impact of energy targets which adversely affect the cost of utilities, or demonising the lawful daily activities of residents and businesses.

Reaction to speculation, innuendo and false comparisons are bad enough but the consequences are much worse when political considerations become the primary driver.

Last week we heard calls for fixes to gun laws despite the big difference between fully automatic guns and farmers using guns as a tool of trade.

But even more concerning is the ideologically driven agenda to "fix” vegetation management laws by demonising regional landholders, disregarding thickening rates, using distorted figures, emotive language and nonsense comparisons in order to appease political agendas and save political skins.

Increasing the bureaucratic footprint seldom fixes things and all tiers of Government should be cautious and hold back from hitting the default "fix” button because in many cases it just ain't broke.

Topics:  gun laws gympie council opinion rubbish tony perrett

Gympie Times
