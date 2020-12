Paramedics are assessing a beacher goer who was dumped at a Coast beach. Picture: File.

A male in his 50s has suffered a neck injury after being dumped by waves at a popular Coast beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Noosa Heads at 10:24am for reports a beachgoer had been dumped.

He said they were assessing the man for a neck injury.