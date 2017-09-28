38°
News

Dump petition: 'Instead of improving service, they're trashing it'

CHANGE WANTED: Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with their petitions.
CHANGE WANTED: Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with their petitions. Scott Kovacevic
scott kovacevic
by

WITH almost 1000 signatures spread across 60 pages, Mary Valley residents have delivered their anger over slashed dump hours to Gympie Regional Council's doors.

Two petitions were lodged, protesting the cuts which have taken more than 200 hours from Mary Valley dumps open hours.

Former councillor Jan Watt, who organised one of the petitions, said it was unfortunate residents felt they had to resort to this process to be heard.

"The petition is the result of a lack of good process,” she said.

"The council did not listen.”

Ms Watt said Mary Valley residents had voiced their concerns the day after the decision was made at a Meet the Councillors event.

"I put to the mayor a very clear and legitimate process by which he could resolve the issue for the Mary Valley prior to the implementation date,” she said.

"He held his hand up to my face and said 'no, this is how we'll do it'.

"It's been proven to be a failure.

"The communication is extremely poor, the respect for community is extremely poor.

"We could have resolved this before all this angst, before all this hassle, and before all this uproar in the community that shows council as undertaking poor process.

"No we have to go down this road.”

She was encouraged by Councillor Hilary Smerdon's call for a review of the hours last week.

"I hope he was referring to the Mary Valley as well in his comments,” she said.

"I realise there's issues across the shire including Kilkivan who have had significant changes to their financial situation.”

Amamoor resident Tom Marshall agreed the council was not delivering on its most basic promises.

"We're paying for a service that is part of council's responsibility,” he said.

"Instead of improving the service, they're trashing it.”

Cr Smerdon, who holds the waste, water and sewerage portfolio, said the council would take the petition under consideration, and that he was still "strongly in favour” of reviewing the hours.

"I don't think they're working,” he said.

Topics:  dumps gympie council gympie regional council mary valley

Gympie Times
UPDATE: Images show car submerged at Tin Can Bay

UPDATE: Images show car submerged at Tin Can Bay

Two people were in the car as it rolled into the water

Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow night?

READY TO ROCK: Andy Stokes (third from left) and Bob Cole (centre) are the Rock'n'Roll Boys, playing the Gympie RSL tomorrow night and pictured with some of their fans.

These educators will be schooling Gympie tomorrow; but in what?

BREAKING: All fires banned in parks/forests, walking trails closed

THE QPWS has brought in a total fire ban in national parks, State forests and conservation parks in south-east Queensland until further notice. It covers camping and day-use areas, and includes islands.

Total fire ban in all parks and forests as of today

UPDATE: Gympie region fire brought under control

Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire that broke out in the Widgee area about 3pm.

The fire broke out about an hour ago

Local Partners