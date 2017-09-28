Dump petition: 'Instead of improving service, they're trashing it'

CHANGE WANTED: Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with their petitions.

CHANGE WANTED: Jan Watt and Tom Marshall with their petitions. Scott Kovacevic

Council petitioned to change dump hour 'failure': Former councillor Jan Watt wants the Mary Valley open hours changes revoked.

WITH almost 1000 signatures spread across 60 pages, Mary Valley residents have delivered their anger over slashed dump hours to Gympie Regional Council's doors.

Two petitions were lodged, protesting the cuts which have taken more than 200 hours from Mary Valley dumps open hours.

Former councillor Jan Watt, who organised one of the petitions, said it was unfortunate residents felt they had to resort to this process to be heard.

"The petition is the result of a lack of good process,” she said.

"The council did not listen.”

Ms Watt said Mary Valley residents had voiced their concerns the day after the decision was made at a Meet the Councillors event.

"I put to the mayor a very clear and legitimate process by which he could resolve the issue for the Mary Valley prior to the implementation date,” she said.

"He held his hand up to my face and said 'no, this is how we'll do it'.

"It's been proven to be a failure.

"The communication is extremely poor, the respect for community is extremely poor.

"We could have resolved this before all this angst, before all this hassle, and before all this uproar in the community that shows council as undertaking poor process.

"No we have to go down this road.”

She was encouraged by Councillor Hilary Smerdon's call for a review of the hours last week.

"I hope he was referring to the Mary Valley as well in his comments,” she said.

"I realise there's issues across the shire including Kilkivan who have had significant changes to their financial situation.”

Amamoor resident Tom Marshall agreed the council was not delivering on its most basic promises.

"We're paying for a service that is part of council's responsibility,” he said.

"Instead of improving the service, they're trashing it.”

Cr Smerdon, who holds the waste, water and sewerage portfolio, said the council would take the petition under consideration, and that he was still "strongly in favour” of reviewing the hours.

"I don't think they're working,” he said.