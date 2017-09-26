Dump open hours are worth a second look

CHANGES to the way waste is managed in this region continues to cause waves.

New operating hours resulted in a line-up of cars extending past the postal depot at Bonnick Rd on Sunday morning and few people willing to come to the defence of the changes.

The Bonnick Rd dump is already attracting long lines, a week before gate fees are to be introduced. Controbuted

The gate fees come into effect this Sunday, a step that's sure to unleash a new wave of protest.

Our online polls have drawn an overwhelmingly negative response. No shock there, as it is normal for people to take time to adjust.

According to the official council flier, all tip sites except Amamoor and Gunalda will be open for at least some hours both days of each weekend.

Amamoor is not open at all on Sundays and Gunalda is not open at all on Saturdays. Where do those residents doing weekend clean-outs go?

Some other waste facilities are only open for three hours each day.

Gympie's Bonnick Rd is open 10am-3pm on Saturdays and Sundays - a loss of nine weekend operating hours.

Gunalda has lost two weekend hours, Tin Can Bay has lost eight hours, Sexton two hours, Widgee 12 hours, and the Mary Valley eight hours. Southside and Traveston are, of course, gone altogether.

Hilary Smerdon has called for a review of some of these changes. It's probably worth a second look.