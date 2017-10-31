Due process was ignored for Rattler, warns Hartwig

A Letter to the Editor from Gympie councillor Glen Hartwig:

THE mayor's response clearly shows he has little understanding of the actual and appropriate process that we as councillors should engage in before spending ratepayers' money.

The process employed and the subsequent blowouts have damaged the reputation of this council.

Instead of dealing with the issues and facts the mayor attempts to attack anyone that raises concerns about the blank cheque, free money approach.

I am yet to meet someone who doesn't want the Rattler to run.

I would like to see it running also.

I do not believe in the process we have taken.

Appropriate processes are used to mitigate and limit the financial exposure the ratepayer will have when dealing with all projects, particularly contentious ones.

To ignore due process, in my opinion, is to care little about how we spend your money.

To blame the contractor when in reality the time frame seemed impossible says so much about this style of leadership.

The report that I saw condemned all bridges with major works required on all. If this is the case wouldn't you start work on these first?

They do have the ability to open up more work than expected and most likely take the longest.

Every ratepayer I speak to wants the Rattler to run but first they want to know how much it will cost in real terms, not the Aquatic Centre accounting model used to keep it on budget.

They also want to know how much it will cost the ratepayer each year to keep it open and running.

I can guarantee that if you asked councillors they would not know this either.

You would think that before you purchased something you would find out if you could afford to maintain it.

For those with experience, the purchase price is only the start, the ongoing maintenance must be considered.

The ratepayers that I speak to want to know why councillors were not shown a copy of all the reports relating to this project prior to committing.

This appears to be a breach of due diligence and good governance.

The issue that the mayor doesn't appear to understand is that under HIS leadership for HIS project the necessary governance and due diligence checks were not conducted and ignored when raised by a concerned councillor.

Gympie Rattler getting back on track. Renee Albrecht

If this management style was used with the current continual budget blowouts in the commercial sector you wouldn't last to the end of the day let alone the end of your term.

His handling of this matter and the lack of understanding of the financial ramifications for reckless spending should raise concerns for each ratepayer.

Given that the mayor or other councillors that supported this lack of process haven't put up any of their own money it would seem appropriate to let the ratepayer, the one who is footing the bill, know the detail surrounding this project and the future costs.

I do not understand why all the details were not released to councillors first and the ratepayer second.

If it is such a big money spinner for the ratepayer with documented and projected gains wouldn't you celebrate that and give this information to the community?

Address the issues, answer the questions.

That would be more productive than the marketing and spin we currently get.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor, Gympie Regional Council