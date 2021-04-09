Menu
Bold call after alleged scissor lift joyride
‘Dude, are you drunk?’: Cop’s call to joy rider

by James Hall
9th Apr 2021 5:39 PM
A Queensland man adorned in hi-vis and boardshorts has been allegedly busted cruising down the main street of Cairns atop a scissor lift shortly before 3am.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have been riding down the north Queensland city's streets on-board the construction vehicle not once but twice.

On two consecutive nights, at 2.50am on Thursday and 1.20am on Friday, police say the same man was caught riding two different scissor lifts.

On one of these occasions, the highly unusual activity was filmed from the body camera of a police officer who intercepted the joy ride.

The scissor lift was allegedly found in the middle of the intersection.
"Dude, are you drunk?" the shocked policewoman can be heard asking.

The 31-year-old bluntly replied from the top of the lift: "No way, I'm sober as a judge."

Police will allege the man took the scissor lift from The Esplanade and drove it along Shields Street to the intersection of Sheridan Street.

‘No way, I’m sober as a judge.’
It will also be alleged he refused to exit the vehicle by holding onto its railing during the arrest.

The 31-year-old was charged with one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle, drink-driving and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrate Court on April 23.

