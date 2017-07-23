Duck pond dash one part of seniors week fun

Last year's Gympie Senior citizens of the year Dudley Fisher and Lillian Burke, with mayor Mick Curran (middle).

GYMPIE Regional Council is hosting a number of exciting events to celebrate National Seniors Week from August 19-27.

The week-long celebrations come alive with the third annual duck pond dash on Saturday, August 19, from 9-11.30am at Lake Alford Park.

For a gold coin donation, friends and family can take part in a novelty race around the lake and afterwards participants can enjoy a complimentary Devonshire tea and entertainment.

On Tuesday, August 22, from 10am-12pm the achievements and contributions of our seniors will be recognised at the annual Seniors Concert and Morning Tea.

Guests can enjoy musical entertainment, morning tea and the announcement of the 2017 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards by Mayor Mick Curran. Bookings are encouraged as seats are limited.

For the first time, the council will be hosting a morning of informative talks on Wednesday, August 23, from 9.30am-12pm on how seniors can be healthy inside, outside and online.

A guest speaker from the Office of Fair Trading, Department of Justice and Attorney-General will discuss relevant issues facing seniors today, such as identity theft, top scams to look out for, how to protect yourself online and where to go for help.

Following this, the Heart Foundation will discuss Active Living for a Healthy Heart and Know Your Risk of Heart Disease.

This talk will be delivered by a trained volunteer who has their own heart story to share.

Help celebrate the achievements and contributions of seniors by nominating that special person for a Senior Citizens Award.

Nominations are now open and close on Friday, August 11.

Nomination forms are available at all Gympie council libraries, the gallery, online or by phoning 1300 307 800.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran said the week was a great opportunity to bring together seniors to celebrate their valuable contributions and to connect them with important and emerging trends and issues in the community.