Dry start has Gympie well below summer rainfall averages

Where’s all the rain? Gympie has missed out so far this year.

Bureau of Meteorology statistics show Gympie has suffered a dry start to 2021, with rainfall totals falling well below recorded averages so far this year.

The bureau’s figures for mean (or average) rainfall for the Gold City in January sit at 160.6mm, but this year opened with a paltry 15.2mm at the Gympie station.

It doesn’t look like February will reach anything close to the BoM’s average of 167.4mm for the station, with just 22.8mm recorded as of last night.

That total was almost totally recorded last Wednesday, when 21mm was picked up by the station.

Conversely the nearby “Gympie Alert” station saw much more rainfall last month, recording a monthly total of exactly 73mm which was still far below the January average.

That station saw a relative deluge of 31mm on January 19, while the other Gympie station got absolutely no rain on that date.

The Gympie Alert station has picked up less falls so far this month, with a top of 11mm recorded last Wednesday.

Today’s forecast brings a slight chance of rain (20 per cent), but showers look much more likely for Sunday at a 40 per cent chance of falls up to 5mm.