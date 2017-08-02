DRY JULY: Record breaking weather leaves Gympie high and dry

THE absence of winter has not been in our imagination - Gympie had its warmest July in more than 70 years helping the country's average July temperature hit its highest in more than 100 years of weather recording.

The day-time average of 23.7 degree days last month, at 1.8 degrees above the long-term average, meant Gympie had its hottest July since 1946.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the unseasonably hot days were a symptom of a very persistent high pressure system that also dictated July's below average rainfall.

"The pressure system did not allow cool changes or troughs to reach southern Queensland,” Mr Crock said.

Gympie's rainfall was well below average at 16.2mm - just 31.27% of the city's normal average July rain of 51.8mm.

Coupled with June's even lower rainfall, Gympie had only received 30.6mm in winter so far - just 20.03 % of Gympie's usual winter rain.

Gympie would need to receive 122.1 mm of rainfall in August to meet our average of 152.7mm for winter.

Mr Crock said given that August is typically the driest month, it seemed unlikely that Gympie would reach its average.

The forecaster also said the warm days were predicted to continue through August for Gympie, and possibly through to October.

"Most of Queensland has a greater than 80% chance of having a warmer than average August,” he said.