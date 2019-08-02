DRY JULY: Parts of region record hottest July in 56 years

DRY JULY: Warm and dry was the order of things last month with some parts of the region breaking decades-old records.

GYMPIE has had one of its hottest and driest Julys - a "Dry July" in more ways than one.

But the Bureau of Meteorology reports we fell short of exceeding the 23.7C mean maximum reached in July, 2017.

Rainbow Beach had its hottest July in 56 years, according to Higgins Storm Chaser.

A 22.9C mean maximum temperature was 1.6 degrees above the long term average.

And rainfall was 18.6mm, much less than the 66mm average.

"It's been quite a dry July, please pardon the pun" a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said this morning, noting the coincidence with the "Dry July" campaign to reduce alcohol consumption figures.

Gympie's 23.4C mean maximum was 1.5C above the long term average.

Minimum temperatures averaged 7.5C, about 1.2C above average.

Rainfall of 11mm across the Gympie region compared to a 51.3C average.