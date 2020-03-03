Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Estonian traveller Joosep Kunnap faced Noosa Magistrates Court after a drunken night out.
CHARGED: Estonian traveller Joosep Kunnap faced Noosa Magistrates Court after a drunken night out.
Crime

Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

Caitlin Zerafa
3rd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ESTONIAN tourist has avoided a criminal conviction after a drunken night out in Noosa caused him to behave “stupidly”.

Joosep Kunnap, 25, was remorseful for his actions that lead to him being carried out of popular Noosa nightclub, Koala Bar, by security on February 21.

The Noosa Magistrates Court heard Kunnap, who was staying at the attached Nomads Noosa Backpackers, caused a scene when he refused to pay for a drink.

“He started to make a scene claiming he had already paid for it and was told to leave the club and refused to do so,” police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said.

“The defendant then took hold of the bar refused to move, dropped to the ground again refused to move and had to be carried out.”

The court head Kunnap later refused to give his name to police and was taken to the watch house where he was formally identified.

Kunnap, who is currently on a bridging visa as he awaits a decision on his permanent residency application, acknowledged his behaviour was “stupid” a pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the direction of police and one count of failing to leave a licensed premises.

“This was a silly mistake I was being stupid,” he said.

“I was not being aggressive, I was just being stupid.”

Kunnap was fined $800 with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

Show More
noosa court noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        premium_icon Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        News A woman, who was on her way to pick up her children, was badly injured when her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway.

        'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threat

        premium_icon 'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threat

        News Benjamin John Hole threatened to shoot a local business owner

        National honour for creator of Women United exhibition

        premium_icon National honour for creator of Women United exhibition

        News Following a successful Gympie exhibit this photographer will have her work featured...

        Man abuses police and ambos as they help stabbing victim

        premium_icon Man abuses police and ambos as they help stabbing victim

        News ‘If you c***s won’t do your job, we’ll do it for you’