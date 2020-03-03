Drunken behaviour lands ‘nomad’ in court

AN ESTONIAN tourist has avoided a criminal conviction after a drunken night out in Noosa caused him to behave “stupidly”.

Joosep Kunnap, 25, was remorseful for his actions that lead to him being carried out of popular Noosa nightclub, Koala Bar, by security on February 21.

The Noosa Magistrates Court heard Kunnap, who was staying at the attached Nomads Noosa Backpackers, caused a scene when he refused to pay for a drink.

“He started to make a scene claiming he had already paid for it and was told to leave the club and refused to do so,” police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said.

“The defendant then took hold of the bar refused to move, dropped to the ground again refused to move and had to be carried out.”

The court head Kunnap later refused to give his name to police and was taken to the watch house where he was formally identified.

Kunnap, who is currently on a bridging visa as he awaits a decision on his permanent residency application, acknowledged his behaviour was “stupid” a pleaded guilty to one count of contravening the direction of police and one count of failing to leave a licensed premises.

“This was a silly mistake I was being stupid,” he said.

“I was not being aggressive, I was just being stupid.”

Kunnap was fined $800 with no conviction recorded.