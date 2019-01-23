Drunken ATM rage and shopping trolley madness: Gympie court

ATM RAGE: A man called police on himself, to become a victim of his own ATM rage.

ATM RAGE: A man called police on himself, to become a victim of his own ATM rage. Kevin Farmer

ATM rage, alcohol and runaway shopping trolleys were contributing factors to property damage totalling more than $3000 from incidents dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told one incident, on January 3, had left the ANZ Bank's Mary St branch with a broken front door.

Justin Paul Leckner, 44, of Glenwood pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging the door, as an unintended but foreseeable consequence of his bashing on it, as he tried to raise concerns about an ATM transaction gone wrong.

"He began yelling to a cleaner inside and banging on the door with such force the window cracked,” police told the court.

”He was unable to be interviewed by police because of his level of intoxication,” the prosecutor said.

Leckner's solicitor told the court Leckner, an engineer, did not realise the glass would break, because he expected it would have been strengthened glass.

"After the glass broke, he rang police, told them what had happened and waited for them,” the solicitor said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Leckner $500 and ordered him to pay $1203.40 for repairing the window.

In the other matter, which occurred on December 23, Daniel James William Thoomas, 19, of Kilkivan and David James Bowness, 19 of Greenslopes, pleaded guilty to causing nearly $2000 damage to a car after they lost control of shopping trolleys in the Gympie regional council's Nash St car park.

A witness saw the incident at 2.10am, the court was told.

Both young men were intoxicated, police said.

Mr Callaghan placed each of the two on a $300 good behaviour bond for nine months, with no conviction recorded and ordered they each pay $994.10 restitution for damage to a parked car, damaged by impact from the runaway trolleys.