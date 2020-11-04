Drunk postie kicks cars, yells and screams in tantrum

Merel Marjolein Euverman pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to committing a public nuisance within a licensed premise and entering a premise after being refused entry.

A 25-year-old postie unhappy about being kicked out of a Coast brewery spat the dummy and started kicking cars, a court has heard.

Merel Marjolein Euverman pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to committing a public nuisance within a licensed premise and entering a premise after being refused entry.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Euverman caused a disturbance inside the Boiling Pot Brewery on October 3 and became angry after being removed from the venue.

"Once outside she became very angry, yelling and screaming, kicking vehicles in their carpark and on the road," she said.

"She was also assaulting other witnesses who were trying to stop her from damaging the vehicles."

Sergeant Johnston told the court while police couldn't locate any damage on the cars, she was "violent" in her nature.

She said Euverman didn't seem to be taking her behaviour seriously when being questioned by police.

"She was intoxicated … and when asked about her behaviour she laughed and appeared to think the matter was a joke," she said.

"She was belligerent with police after the offences."

Sgt Johnstone said she was initially removed from the brewery for causing a disturbance but re-entered to cause another.

Duty lawyer Bernard Bradley said the behaviour was "ridiculously out of character".

"She was heavily intoxicated on this evening, she usually doesn't drink that much," he said.

"She was upset about something personal that had happened in her life very recently before this drinking session and she is very much ashamed of her behaviour and apologises for it to police and all witnesses."

The court heard the full-time courier had been in Australia for seven years and was not a citizen.

Mr Bradley said Euverman was concerned about what impact a conviction would have.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined her $450 for the offences.

No convictions were recorded.