Drunk P Plater returns to scene after number plate broke off

FORGOT SOMETHING: Driver Dylan Robson crashed through a school fence, then drove off, only to return later to retrieve a front bumper and registration plate that fell off in the impact. Ross Irby

A DRINK driving P-plater crashed through a school fence shortly after leaving a fast-food carpark.

An Ipswich court this week heard Dylan Robson drove his crumpled car home, not realising his broken front bumper, complete with registration plate, had broken off on impact.

A witness from a nearby house was holding on to the crash debris when Robson returned to the scene of the crime, the court was told.

Going before the court, 21-year-old Dylan Geoffrey Robson, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and drink driving while on a provisional licence on June 24.

P-plate drivers must have zero alcohol in their system.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick, said police were called to a crash at 10.50pm at Brassall State School.

Skid marks were found on the road, and crash debris from the car and a damaged fence were noted.

A Ford's front bumper with a registration plate attached had been picked up by a witness.

Residents of the street told officers they heard a loud noise and went out to look.

They saw a 2000 model white Ford Falcon reverse out of the damaged school, before driving away.

Robson, identified as being the driver, ran back up the street and took the bumper out of the man's hands.

Some other witnesses then went after Robson, the court heard.

Observed to be unsteady on his feet, Robson was breath tested and gave an alcohol reading of 0.052.

Robson told police he had drinks with friends and when he went home argued with his girlfriend.

He had a drink of vodka and drove to Hungry Jack's.

When traffic lights went green, he turned right and accelerated into Hunter St, colliding with the school fence.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said the meat worker had been off work three months following surgery.

She said he had since sold the car and intended to talk to the school principal about the fence.

Ms Oxley successfully sought for no conviction to be recorded for the dangerous driving offence.

Robson also had no serious history, the court heard.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum ordered Robson to complete a supervised 12-month probation order.

Ms MacCallum ordered for no conviction to be recorded on the dangerous driving charge.