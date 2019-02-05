Menu
Travis Wayne Cowie was caught speeding about 50km/h over the speed limit in a 70km zone with a BAC of 0.127.
Crime

Drunk P-plater caught doing 120km/h in a 70km zone

Aden Stokes
by
5th Feb 2019 6:24 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM
A YOUNG driver, who told police he wanted to get home because he was intoxicated, was caught speeding about 50km/h over the speed limit in a 70km/h zone with a BAC of 0.127.

Travis Wayne Cowie faced four charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to one count of disobeying the speed limit, one count of driving while over the the middle alcohol limit, one count of driving without green P-plates displayed and one count of driving on late night restriction between 11pm and 5am without certificate of exemption.

According to the police prosecutor, on December 29, about 11.10pm, police parked outside the Lakes Creek police station heard a roaring engine and observed a vehicle driving at an excessive speed, estimated to be about 115-120km/h.

Police caught up to the vehicle along Emu Park Rd, where it is alleged the defendant was slurring his words, had glassy eyes and seemed intoxicated.

It is alleged police asked the victim if he knew what speed he was doing where he replied about 115km/h at minimum, despite knowing he was driving in a 70km zone. The 20-year-old told police he wanted to get home because he was intoxicated.

A licence check by police revealed the university student, studying a certificate 3 in engineering, was a provisional driver but had not displayed his green P-plates, and was on a late night driving restriction.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Cowie $2400 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

