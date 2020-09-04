Menu
Harrisson Izayah Bowen was caught drink driving and doing doughnuts in front of campers on Teewah Beach earlier this year.
Drunk P-plater busted doing doughnuts at Teewah

Maddie Manwaring
4th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
A 19-year-old P-plater tried to hide his car behind sand dunes after police caught him doing doughnuts in front of campers on Teewah Beach earlier this year.

Harrisson Izayah Bowen told police he had consumed six or seven beers in the afternoon before getting behind the wheel to “show off” for his friends while celebrating a birthday on Teewah Beach.

At 5:30pm on July 25, police patrolling the beach saw Bowen driving recklessly and doing doughnuts near campsites, before driving behind a sand dune in an attempt to hide from police.

When questioned Bowen gave police his name, told them he had been drinking and said his behaviour was “stupid”.

He blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.064, and told police he had drank the beers quickly over the course of the afternoon.

Bowen faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for other drivers on the road, and driving while over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle limit while being the holder of a provisional licence.

His lawyer told the court his client was a fourth year apprentice cabinet maker, who regretted his “stupid” decision.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Bowen his behaviour affected other people on the beach, who liked to “enjoy it peacefully.”

“People don’t like to observe idiots doing doughnuts,” he said.

“It wrecks the beach.”

Bowen was fined $500 and disqualified from driving or holding a licence for three months. No convictions were recorded.

