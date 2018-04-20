Drunk offender threatened to punch neighbour, 61

A DRUNK and aggressive Tin Can Bay man who blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit after threatening to punch his 61-year-old neighbour has admitted to having a "drinking problem”.

Zebulen Charles Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of serious assault on a person over 60, wilful damage, attempted robbery with actual violence and breaching a previous alcohol-related bail condition at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Campbell, the upstairs occupant of a two-story residence, entered the front yard in October 2017 and began throwing around pots and plants, before moving to the carport and knocking over more.

The victim, a woman living in the downstairs unit, reportedly opened her front door and asked Campbell what he was doing, after which Campbell approached her with a raised fist and asked her if she wanted a punch in the mouth.

The victim then locked herself in the unit while Campbell continued to yell abuse and threats.

Campbell refused to answer any police questions, smelled strongly of alcohol, spoke in a slurred voice and appeared unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to a police watch house, where he returned a breath test of 0.239, breaching a previous bail condition under which he was to register clean breath tests.

Campbell told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he was "trying to turn his life around” and acknowledged his struggles with alcohol.

Mr Callaghan recorded the conviction, ordered Campbell to pay $250 in restitution fees for wilful damage, and fined him another $350 for the other three offences.