Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUNKEN FURY: A Tin Can Bay man threatened to punch his downstairs neighbour.
DRUNKEN FURY: A Tin Can Bay man threatened to punch his downstairs neighbour. Contributed
News

Drunk offender threatened to punch neighbour, 61

JOSH PRESTON
by
20th Apr 2018 1:05 PM

A DRUNK and aggressive Tin Can Bay man who blew more than four times the legal alcohol limit after threatening to punch his 61-year-old neighbour has admitted to having a "drinking problem”.

Zebulen Charles Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of serious assault on a person over 60, wilful damage, attempted robbery with actual violence and breaching a previous alcohol-related bail condition at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Campbell, the upstairs occupant of a two-story residence, entered the front yard in October 2017 and began throwing around pots and plants, before moving to the carport and knocking over more.

The victim, a woman living in the downstairs unit, reportedly opened her front door and asked Campbell what he was doing, after which Campbell approached her with a raised fist and asked her if she wanted a punch in the mouth.

The victim then locked herself in the unit while Campbell continued to yell abuse and threats.

Campbell refused to answer any police questions, smelled strongly of alcohol, spoke in a slurred voice and appeared unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to a police watch house, where he returned a breath test of 0.239, breaching a previous bail condition under which he was to register clean breath tests.

Campbell told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he was "trying to turn his life around” and acknowledged his struggles with alcohol.

Mr Callaghan recorded the conviction, ordered Campbell to pay $250 in restitution fees for wilful damage, and fined him another $350 for the other three offences.

aggressive drunken behaviour gympie court gympie magistrates court threats of violence tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Someone, somewhere will be hammered' by wild weather

    'Someone, somewhere will be hammered' by wild weather

    Lifestyle PATCHY, isolated heavy falls could be expect over the next few days with the potential for conditions to worsen according to BOM forecasters.

    Agriculture Minister open to live exports ban

    premium_icon Agriculture Minister open to live exports ban

    Business David Littleproud open to live export ban if review recommends one.

    Young child, older man struck down by meningococcal

    Young child, older man struck down by meningococcal

    News Mystery disease with 'devastating' effect reported

    Local Partners