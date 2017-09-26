35°
News

Drunk mother's day leads to fine for Tin Can Bay woman

A Tin Can Bay woman pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in May.
A Tin Can Bay woman pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in May. Supplied
scott kovacevic
by

Mother's Day fine

A DRUNKEN Mother's Day celebration has cost a Tin Can Bay woman $350 after she pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

Margaret Ann Comer, 60, was at the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel on May 14 when she was refused service and asked to leave.

Police officers who had responded to an assault complaint from Comer also asked her to leave several times and advised her she would be arrested if she did not, but she refused to budge.

When officers did move to arrest her, the court was told she started yelling obscenities and "spraying them with spittle”.

The court heard CCTV footage showed no evidence of an assault on Comer, who was also issued a $731 infringement notice on the day.

Illegal sleeping aid

A GYMPIE teenager who said he used marijuana as a sleeping aid has been fined $800 after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to two drugs charges.

Thomas Michael Rea, 17, was found in possession of 4g of marijuana after police smelled it wafting through an open window while knocking on his door.

Rea admitted to owning a bowl of marijuana, clip seal bag and water pipe found near a bed.

Representing Rea, duty lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had been using the marijuana to help him sleep as prescription medication had been having "negative side effects”.

Topics:  crime drunk gympie gympie magistrates court mother's day

Gympie Times
Crash victim identified as 25-year-old man

Crash victim identified as 25-year-old man

ONE man is dead after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Highway just after midnight.

BREAKING BAD: 65yo Coast man's drug empire crumbles

Aaron Paul (left) and Bryan Cranston in a scene from the TV series Breaking Bad. Supplied by Foxtel. Photo: Ursula Coyote/AMC

Covert police operation unearths large scale drug lab

SPIDER INVASION: 'This is the thing nightmares are made of.'

The spider web covering a huge patch of Pialba backyard.

Hate spiders? This story definitely won't change that.

Dump open hours are worth a second look

CHANGES to the way waste is managed continue to cause waves

Local Partners