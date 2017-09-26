Drunk mother's day leads to fine for Tin Can Bay woman

A Tin Can Bay woman pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in May.

Mother's Day fine

A DRUNKEN Mother's Day celebration has cost a Tin Can Bay woman $350 after she pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer.

Margaret Ann Comer, 60, was at the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel on May 14 when she was refused service and asked to leave.

Police officers who had responded to an assault complaint from Comer also asked her to leave several times and advised her she would be arrested if she did not, but she refused to budge.

When officers did move to arrest her, the court was told she started yelling obscenities and "spraying them with spittle”.

The court heard CCTV footage showed no evidence of an assault on Comer, who was also issued a $731 infringement notice on the day.

Illegal sleeping aid

A GYMPIE teenager who said he used marijuana as a sleeping aid has been fined $800 after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to two drugs charges.

Thomas Michael Rea, 17, was found in possession of 4g of marijuana after police smelled it wafting through an open window while knocking on his door.

Rea admitted to owning a bowl of marijuana, clip seal bag and water pipe found near a bed.

Representing Rea, duty lawyer Chris Anderson said his client had been using the marijuana to help him sleep as prescription medication had been having "negative side effects”.