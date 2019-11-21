Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie man caught drink driving was seen going as much as 20km/h under the limit on the Bruce Highway. FILE PHOTO
A Gympie man caught drink driving was seen going as much as 20km/h under the limit on the Bruce Highway. FILE PHOTO
News

Drunk mine worker drove 20km/h under the limit on Bruce Hwy

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
21st Nov 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BARALABA mine worker back in Gympie as part of his 7/7 roster was caught driving as much as 20km/h under the speed limit on the Bruce Highway while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police patrolling the highway at about 7.40pm on October 29 saw Kodi Mark Bowater, 27, weaving inside his own lane and alternating between 10 and 20km/h under the speed limit, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

A breath test later revealed Bowater had a blood-alcohol reading of .131.

“I’d just like to apologise for my actions, there’s no excuse for what I’ve done. It will never happen again,” Bowater said while pleading guilty to one charge of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Bowater had already been without his licence for “the better part of a month” and banned him from driving for a further three, the mandatory minimum disqualification.

Bowater was also fined $800, but no conviction was recorded.

drunk drivers gympie court gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1000 fires, 63 years, one Chatsworth man

        premium_icon 1000 fires, 63 years, one Chatsworth man

        News Black Snake blaze the latest in long career of volunteer firefighting.

        Water woes force Mothar Mountain speedway cancellation

        premium_icon Water woes force Mothar Mountain speedway cancellation

        News A LACK of rain has led to the decision to cancel this weekend’s Mothar Mountain...

        Dash-cam catches deadly moment in wild Gympie car chase

        premium_icon Dash-cam catches deadly moment in wild Gympie car chase

        News A wild car chase through Gympie has been captured on dash-cam.

        Fireys monitoring Fraser Island blaze

        premium_icon Fireys monitoring Fraser Island blaze

        News Vegetation fire flared on the southern end of Fraser Island.