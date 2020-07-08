Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cooloola Cove man took a sledgehammer to a vending machine at Rainbow Beach while drunk. Picture: File photo
The Cooloola Cove man took a sledgehammer to a vending machine at Rainbow Beach while drunk. Picture: File photo
News

Drunk mechanic attacks vending machine with sledgehammer

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
8th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COOLOOLA Cove man who tried to “have a conversation” with a vending machine before smashing it with a sledgehammer was fined $400 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Piriniha Te Whenua Kelly, 41, pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging property at Rainbow Beach Car Wash on October 19 last year.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said CCTV footage showed an intoxicated Kelly approach a vending machine at the car wash, “have a conversation with it”, and then kick and punch it before leaving.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He later returned with a sledgehammer and changed his clothes to try to hide his identity, but did not change his shoes.

He smashed the vending machine with the sledgehammer, causing $391 of damage, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Chris Anderson said the car wash was across the road from where Kelly was living at the time, but he had since moved to Cooloola Cove.

Mr Anderson said Kelly worked as a mechanic and had three kids who lived with their mother, whom he was separated from.

Mr Anderson said on the night of the offence Kelly had been drinking and could not remember much of what happened.

He remembered playing music and drinking at a friend’s party, going to a pub and drinking a significant amount.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Kelly $400.

gympie crime gympie magistrates court property damage rainbow beach sledgehammer
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20yo dad downs bottle of Wild Turkey, punches cop in face

        premium_icon 20yo dad downs bottle of Wild Turkey, punches cop in face

        Crime A man who ‘blacked out’ after drinking almost a litre of Wild Turkey told the Gympie court he didn’t remember punching a police officer

        380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        premium_icon 380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        News The $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this...

        ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        premium_icon ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        Environment Save the Mary River Co-ordingating Group receives $20k grant

        Surprise shift in key Gympie industries ends years of growth

        premium_icon Surprise shift in key Gympie industries ends years of growth

        News Surge in mining revealed in data which shows even before COVID-19, our local...