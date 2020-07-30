Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alan Happel pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Alan Happel pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.
Crime

Drunk man takes revenge for bottle shop boot

lucy rutherford
30th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A drunk man decided to take revenge after being kicked out of a bottle shop by shattering a window with a trolley.

Alan Manfred Happel pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool told the court Happel attended the Coolum Beach Dan Murphy’s in February this year.

“He was intercepted by staff, he was intoxicated,” she said.

“After being spoken to by staff he was requested to leave the store.

“He’s become abusive to one female staff member.”

Ms Bool said Happel took a trolley from the outside car park a short time later and rammed it at speed into a large glass panel window on the eastern side of the building.

“This has caused it to smash completely,” she said.

The court heard Happel fled on foot before police attended but he was identified on CCTV footage.

The court heard Happel had received a three year suspended sentence in 2017 for two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Happel, who represented himself in court, said he didn’t want to say anything.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described his history as terrible.

“I have considered imprisonment, but I don’t think imprisonment is warranted on this occasion,” he said

“You have certainly come close though.”

He fined Happel $800.

A conviction was recorded.

dan murphy's maroochydore magistrates court wilful damages
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Search for Gympie’s most stylish baby

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for Gympie’s most stylish baby

        News There were so many trendsetters in our hunt for Gympie’s cutest baby that they had to have a category all of their own.

        Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Nominate someone today for Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year

        News Last year’s winners were Lee Hodgson and Barry Grainer - who will it be this...

        COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        premium_icon COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        News Two teenage girls with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each

        Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        premium_icon Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        News Queensland records three more cases as work continues to contain any potential...