News

Drunk, loud and angry about it

Arthur Gorrie
by
28th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

A GYMPIE man woke up much of his neighbourhood on March 7, as he yelled obscenities from his Cooinda Street home, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Lindsay Austin Carter, 61, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance as he yelled obscenities.

Police called to the scene at 1.30am said they could here him yelling from the street. Neighbours said he had been "going off like that for hours.”

Cater showed a blood alcohol reading of .283 per cent and was given nine months probation with an alcohol program.

