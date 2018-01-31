Menu
Drunk home invader moved in to the wrong house: court

Arthur Gorrie
A WOMAN described as elderly, living a quiet life in a quiet Gympie neighbourhood was watching television on December 10, when the stranger walked in.

The man, Andrew Robert Daley, told her it was not her house and he lived there.

"He was heavily intoxicated and adamant he was at his sister's house and that he lived there," the police prosecutor told the Gympie court on Monday.

"He told her he was up from Cooroy and was staying there."

The terrified woman ran next door to her sister's house and dialled 000.

Daley, 38, pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted Daley's innocent intentions.

"You weren't there with any intention to do anything or steal anything.

"But you were trespassing and this was frightening.

"Your intoxication is irrelevant. It was your responsibility.

"But it seems you were genuinely mistaken."

He placed the man on a $300 bond to be of good behaviour for six months, with no conviction recorded.

Topics:  drunk gympie court gympie crime trespassing wrong house

Gympie Times
