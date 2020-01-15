Drunk driver crashes through fence, fights police

Kevin Walter Elias Gread, 32, was driving along Queen St at Caloundra on September 24 last year when he crashed through the fence of a family home.

ONLOOKERS took to a busy street as a drunk man fought police officers after crashing into a property.

Kevin Walter Elias Gread, 32, was driving along Queen St at Caloundra on September 24 last year when he crashed through the fence of a family home.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told a court that police were called to an address at 9.20pm and found Gread sitting in the gutter with another man believed to be the passenger.

"Police observed a number of onlookers standing next to a destroyed fence," Sergeant Newman said.

"Police observed the destroyed fence and a black Hyundai vehicle."

Sgt Newman said the resident of the home had walked outside to see Gread attempting to reverse out of the yard.

He said officers attempted to inform Gread of his arrest but he "became belligerent and started to swear".

"The defendant has stood up and started to push the officer and refused to enter the holding cell," Sgt Newman said.

"A scuffle has ensued and the defendant kept obstructing police by not complying and fighting against a number of officers."

Gread told police he had 8 or 9 XXXX beers before driving and returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.165 per cent.

He pleaded guilty at Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing police.

He had previous drink driving and obstructing police convictions.

Gread told Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin that it was unlike him to behave the way he did towards police.

He said he completed the Time for Change program which gave him great insight into his drinking habits.

"I definitely found it beneficial," he said.

Gread said he began drinking soft drink at social events instead of alcohol, was now training for a half-marathon and looking forward to the arrival of his first child.

"You are very lucky as a first-time dad to have the opportunity to sort yourself before this baby arrives," Ms Tonkin said.

For drink driving, Gread was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

For obstructing police he was fined $450 and the convictions were recorded.