Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drunk dad hoons past cops clocking 126km/h

Caitlin Zerafa
12th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAROOCHYDORE father has been disqualified for hooning past a police car while travelling 126km/hour at Peregian Beach.

Barry Allen Schultz faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drink driving and disobeying the speed limit.

Schultz pleaded guilty to both charges.

A court heard Schultz was clocked driving 26km over the 100km speed limit when he overtook a police vehicle on Emu Mountain Road just after midnight on February 24.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentrate of 0.175 and was handed an on the spot fine of $444.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin told the court her clients was doing odd jobs at home on the afternoon of the incident and had consumed a number of beers.

An argument later issued between him and his former defacto partner and he decided to leave home and cool down so the matter didn't escalate further.

Schultz was fined a further $750 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Convictions were recorded.

noosa court noosa crime noosa magistrates court
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        premium_icon Students in shocking school videos ‘dealt with’

        News The Department of Education has responded to violent and confronting Gympie schoolyard videos circulating online.

        VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

        premium_icon VIDEO: Car flips on busy Gympie street

        News Two people have been taken to hospital.

        The best and the worst things I have read this week

        premium_icon The best and the worst things I have read this week

        News There are plenty of lovely stories happening in the Gympie region

        Curran’s concerns about staff survey wrong

        premium_icon Curran’s concerns about staff survey wrong

        News Incumbent mayor wide of the mark on surveys