Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old Gympie man's failed effort to break into a shop has cost him $2900.
A 25-year-old Gympie man's failed effort to break into a shop has cost him $2900. Tom Weber
Crime

Drunk crook fails to break into Gympie store four times

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie man's failed attempt to burgle a shop while severely drunk has cost him $2900 and landed him on probation.

Longs Crescent Rd One Stop Shop was the target for Matthew Thomas Brown, whose misadventures in trying to break in on the night of January 27 ended in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Police Prosecutor Lisa Manns said the 25-year-old first tried to "jimmy” the shop's glass front doors to gain entry.

When this failed, Brown tried the same trick on the back door with similar success.

COURT: A gun owner who could have held a proper licence was found guilty of
COURT: A gun owner who could have held a proper licence was found guilty of "slackness" in Gympie Magistrates Court. Arthur Gorrie

Undeterred, he then tried to smash a padlock before turning his attention to side wall panels.

After removing them, Sgt Manns said, Brown found himself with a fibro sheet wall, which he then tried to break his way through.

This too failed, and he was forced to flee from police who were responding to the intruder alarm at the property.

Brown was soon found nearby wearing black shoes, pants, and his shirt tied around his face.

"NOT GUILTY": Prominent Gympie JP, shooter and business identity Ron Owen has appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on an assault charge. File Photo

His feet were covered in white powder and dust from his failed break-and-enter attempt. A subsequent blood-alcohol test returned a reading of .159.

Representing himself in court, Brown pleaded guilty to the charge and said he did not remember anything about the night.

He said he had previously quit drinking, and it was the first time in six months he had touched alcohol.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Brown only he was responsible for his actions, which were otherwise "quite out of character” and "bizarre”.

He was given a 12-month probation order and no conviction was recorded.

crime drunk gympie council gympie crime gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Real estate prodigy's big mistake

    premium_icon Real estate prodigy's big mistake

    News Bruce Highway cops net 'nervous' young agent with illicit stash

    Gympie using more water, but no change to restrictions

    premium_icon Gympie using more water, but no change to restrictions

    News Warmer weather and no sign of rain behind more water usage.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:02 AM
    Ex-councillor guilty of crashing into Southside servo

    premium_icon Ex-councillor guilty of crashing into Southside servo

    News Duo 'lucky to be alive' after the crash late last year.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:02 AM
    Gympie timber leader warns waste laws will decimate industry

    premium_icon Gympie timber leader warns waste laws will decimate industry

    News LNP, sawmills say latest waste law change puts more jobs at risk

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:02 AM