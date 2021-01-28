Drunk Christmas hoon caught doing burnout in Gympie CBD

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was caught doing a burnout in the Gympie CBD while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit on Christmas morning.

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, was caught doing a burnout in the Gympie CBD while nearly three times the legal alcohol limit on Christmas morning.

A Christmas morning hoon caught doing a burnout outside a Gympie CBD pub while nearly three times the legal limit has been taken off the road for six months.

READ MORE: 8 drink, drug drivers face Gympie court

Tyler Jay Layfield Patience, 21, faced the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week after police spotted him doing a burnout near the Queenslander Hotel “just after midnight” on Christmas morning last year.

Prosecuting Sergeant Melissa Campbell said police had observed Layfield Patience doing the burnout, tracking him down shortly after and breath testing him.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Layfield Patience blew .148, the court heard.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan had one question for Layfield Patience upon hearing the facts: “Why?”

“I don’t know, no reason to be honest,” Layfield Patience replied.

“Puzzling,” Mr Callaghan said.

Layfield Patience pleaded guilty to one charge each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and wilfully driving a vehicle that made unnecessary noise.

Sgt Campbell noted Layfield Patience had a previous conviction for the latter offence.

Layfield Patience was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.