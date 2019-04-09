Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican.
A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican. ©iStockphoto/DavidHills
News

Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

9th Apr 2019 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man who was asked to leave a pub because of his "level of intoxication" has been arrested after he became violent towards the publican and police.

Police will allege that on Friday night the 36-year-old Casino man was asked to leave the pub.

"He refused and started acting inappropriately towards female staff members," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then threw a schooner glass and a punch at the publican.

"The Casino man was restrained then ejected from the licensed premises.

"He returned and continued being violent.

"He was restrained by staff until police arrived.

"The Casino man then kicked the publican and resisted police, who sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray."

At Casino Police Station he was charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises and resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

casino lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    premium_icon Thick fog envelops Gympie, partially blocks sunrise

    News There could be some rain on the way from tomorrow onwards.

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:37 AM
    EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

    premium_icon EYE ROLL: Scanes doesn't seem to know who his opposition is

    News Letter: Where are this man's advisers?

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:11 AM
    Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    premium_icon Grateful hall committee says thank you to Veteran

    News NEIGHBOUR Day at Veteran Hall last Saturday was a wonderful day

    • 9th Apr 2019 10:03 AM
    Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    premium_icon Warning: Don't turn Gympie region into southeast sardine can

    News Fear is Gympie is welcoming this "love your place to death” culture

    • 9th Apr 2019 9:46 AM