'Drunk at the time': man tells how drink led to marijuana

DRUNK AT THE TIME: Man tells how alcohol led to drug charge.

A MARYBOROUGH man found with a tiny amount of marijuana in his pocket was fined a total of $800 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Richard John Sandow found his possession offence compounded by possession of a small clipseal bag which had been used to hold cannabis and by his failure to attend Maryborough police station to provide identifying particulars, as required.

Pleading guilty to the offence, he told the court he was not aware he was committing the offence.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told Sandow he noted a history that did not appear to include any previous drug offences.

"You've got a long history but nothing for drugs,” he said, seeking an explanation for Sandow's situation.

"I was drunk that night,” Sandow said, indicating he had not realised the drug was in his pocket.

"I don't know what happened so I'm just pleading guilty,” he said.

Mr Woodford noted Sandow had already spent a day in custody prior to appearing in the court.