'Drunk and stupid' admits G150 drinker (and other stories)

'Drunk and stupid'

A YOUNG Gympie woman who swore extensively at police at last month's G150 Jimmy Barnes concert, admitted she was "drunk and stupid”.

"There's no doubt about that,” Magistrate John Parker responded in the Gympie court yesterday.

Kassandra Hope Eloise Anderson Pearson, 18, pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance at the concert's Albert Park venue on October 14.

She admitted saying, as the police prosecutor put it: "Give me my f.....g drink back, you c..t,' or words to that effect.”

Mr Parker told Anderson Pearson she was lucky police had gone easy on her.

"Police were very nice to you,” he said.

"They only charged you with public nuisance rather than obstructing police.”

The court was told the swearing had been in front of families and children and occurred about 5.20pm, when police found her group carrying alcohol.

Mr Parker fined her $400 and ordered that no conviction be recorded.

'Get the message'

A GYMPIE magistrate yesterday told a Curra man he had to get used to the fact that his relationship was over.

"When it's over, it's over," magistrate John Parker told the man, 32, who appeared by video link from jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he had heard from his sister that the woman still loved him. "I stupidly sent her a birthday card," he said. Mr Parker jailed the man with parole from December 15.

He also extended an existing Domestic Violence Order to September 14, 2020.

'Why me?'

A GYMPIE region man yesterday asked Gympie Magistrates Court why he was always the one taken away by the police for domestic violence, even when he or children were being abused.

The man pleaded guilty to slapping his wife and accidentally kicking a hole in a wall on two October dates, saying he had been driven to it by his wife's abuse and alcoholism. Magistrate John Parker banned him from further contact with the woman and fined him $600, with "no conviction recorded this time."