Drum fire leave Gympie region teenager with facial burns

Teenager receives facial burns

A TUCHEKOI teenager was taken to Gympie Hospital after a drum fire caused significant burns to his face on Wednesday night. Paramedics responded to the scene at Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd just after 6pm.

The patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Electric shock on Station Rd

PARAMEDICS also attended an electric shock on Station Rd in Gympie on Wednesday night. Crews were called to the scene after 10pm, where a middle-aged male patient was taken to Gympie Hospital. QAS Media confirmed he was in a stable condition and was transported as a precaution.

Two vehicle crash at Woolooga

A PASSENGER was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Woolooga earlier today.

Paramedics responded to the intersection of the Wide Bay Highway and Bauple Woolooga Rd at 10.30am.

Three people were involved in the crash, with only one requiring transport to Gympie Hospital. Spinal precautions were taken by paramedics, but the patient was otherwise in a stable condition.

Masseuse charged with rape

A MAN who worked as a masseuse on the Fraser Coast for more than a decade has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

The man appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court earlier today.

He was refused bail and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on March 1, 2018.

Police will allege more than 10 victims were involved. The man is understood to have worked as a sole operator and as an employee of massage and chiropractic businesses in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area between 2000 and 2012 and in the wider Brisbane area between 2012 and 2016.