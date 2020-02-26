Drugs ruin New Year’s fun for Gympie man

Mitchell Dean Redley was caught with drugs on New Year’s Eve.

Mitchell Dean Redley was caught with drugs on New Year’s Eve.

A 24-YEAR-old Gympie man’s New Year’s Eve party plans ended with a $300 fine.

Mitchell Dean Redley pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and contravening a police order after officers found him in possession of MDMA on December 31, 2019.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Redley was given seven days to produce identification, but failed to do so.