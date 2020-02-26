Drugs ruin New Year’s fun for Gympie man
A 24-YEAR-old Gympie man’s New Year’s Eve party plans ended with a $300 fine.
Mitchell Dean Redley pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and contravening a police order after officers found him in possession of MDMA on December 31, 2019.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
- Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies
- Gympie man in horror accident that has left two people dead
Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Redley was given seven days to produce identification, but failed to do so.