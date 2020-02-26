Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Dean Redley was caught with drugs on New Year’s Eve.
Mitchell Dean Redley was caught with drugs on New Year’s Eve.
News

Drugs ruin New Year’s fun for Gympie man

scott kovacevic
26th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 24-YEAR-old Gympie man’s New Year’s Eve party plans ended with a $300 fine.

Mitchell Dean Redley pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and contravening a police order after officers found him in possession of MDMA on December 31, 2019.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said Redley was given seven days to produce identification, but failed to do so.

crime gympie court gympie crime gympie drugs police proescutor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food business is serving up free chips across Australia - no strings attached. Here's what you need to do to get them.

        Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

        premium_icon Dad left toddler in car for hours while he played pokies

        Crime Gambler left his three-year-old locked in a car outside a pub

        Gympie man in horror accident that has left two people dead

        premium_icon Gympie man in horror accident that has left two people dead

        News A Gympie man is in a serious condition after a horror crash south of Mackay earlier...

        Legends to talk with teens on issues like domestic violence

        premium_icon Legends to talk with teens on issues like domestic violence

        News Gympie program brings Broncos’ legends Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett to school to...