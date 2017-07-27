Drugs in schools - what's being done about it?

The LNP says the drug problem in our schools is getting worse.

The State Government says that's not right; that state school drug suspensions have dropped since they took over.

Is it any wonder people find it hard to believe anything politicians say?

This is a serious issue and one that should not be used as a political football.

Drugs are being bought, sold and used in school grounds right here in Gympie. Regularly. It's nothing new but that is no reason to shrug our shoulders or to try to gloss over the reality.

Anxious parents and Gympie police know it more prevalent. One fervently hopes all schools are doing everything they can to educate the kids and check for drugs; police are boosting their education efforts too.

Some parents (a very small proportion) are part of the problem, but the vast majority of parents are worried about the presence of drugs in our schools, and deserve strong reassurance it is being addressed.

As a parent the best thing you can do for your own children is keep the lines of communication open and honest.

A bit of the fear of God about the possible consequences of taking drugs never goes astray either.