Drugs, drinking and verbal sprayings: Gympie's court line up

Violent party pooper

A 19-year-old woman who caused a scene when drinking alcohol from a soft drink bottle outside Gympie's G150 Concert at Albert Park last month had to be chased by police, the court heard this week.

Courtney Jade Wilshere, of Gympie, tried to jump the concert fence, called police "F--- heads, c---- and f---ing d---heads,” and kicked an officer when she was pinned down.

"I was just drunk and stupid at the time,” the teen told Magistrate John Parker who warned if she continued down the same path she would end up in jail.

Wilshere was fined $400.

Mother guilt

A GYMPIE mother was put on good behaviour in court on Monday for hoarding six marijuana plants on her property at The Dawn in August.

Joanne Margaret Phillips, 48, told Gympie Magistrates Court the plants had belonged to her adult son and she'd made an error of judgement in not removing them.

The magistrate understood the circumstances but told the defendant: "You shouldn't have let your son pull the wool over your eyes.”

No conviction was recorded with the six-month bond that hada recognisance of $400.

Rude awakening

A MAN who violently struggled against police and told them to "f--- off” during a search of his house one morning was convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court onMonday.

Michael Holden, 46, of Fortitude Valley, said he was angry because he was tired after he was "woken up quite rudely by them coming to the door”.

He was fined $450 for the obstruction on October 6 at Pine St.

Public nuisance

A GYMPIE concreter was fined for his part in a six-man scuffle on a Monkland St corner in the early hours of September 24.

Jai James Hayes, 21, of Banks Pocket, was said to have had a verbal exchange at the street lights while he was in a car on the corner of NashSt, before the disagreement turned violent.

He was fined $400 for the public nuisance and a conviction was recorded.

Fair go for convicted father

SATISFIED that a man before the court on drug charges "was trying to make a go of things”, Magistrate John Parker told him he was not going to send him to prison that day.

Michael John Stedman, 35, was found with ice, 18 non-prescription valium tablets, drug utensils and 139 rounds of 22 calibre ammunition at his Chatsworth Rd home on July 10.

His lawyer Chris Anderson said the drugs and ammunition were at least a year old and his client was now "trying to avoid that lifestyle.”

The father of two was given four, two month prison sentences for all charges, but was placed on immediate parole.

Fined for non attendance

INALA man Tyson Arthur Clive Fyfe, 21, was fined $400 for failing to attend drug diversion last month when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week. No conviction was recorded.

Hospital stash

JONES HILL'S Adam Troy Bargenquast, 43, was fined $750 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday for possesion of marijuana and non-prescription tablets at the Pine Rivers Private Hospital in July.

A conviction was recorded.

Bond for drugs

GYMPIE man Raymond Lloyd, 33, who was found with marijuana seeds and a pipe at his home on October 6 was given a six month good behaviour bond with a $400 recognisance at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Lloyd had not prior history and no conviction was recorded.