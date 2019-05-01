Drugs, crash and murder: Manhunt ends with dramatic raid

A 33-year-old man on bail for accessory to murder drove straight through a red light, smashed into another vehicle and ran leaving his passenger injured.

A 33-YEAR-OLD man on bail for accessory to murder drove straight through a red light, smashed into another vehicle and ran leaving his passenger injured.

That is what police will allege when he appears in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning a day after officers stormed a Caloundra home, finding the wanted man and drugs.

Those drugs included 81 MDMA pills, 22g of methamphetamine and various drug utensils.

The police raid on the Pearl Cr home involved multiple officers and the dog squad.

Police had to force their way into the house, finding the man in his bedroom.

He was on bail for accessory after the fact related to a murder in Logan, when he allegedly caused a serious traffic crash in Kunda Park on March 12.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man allegedly drove straight through a red light at speed and collided with another vehicle turning right from Maroochydore Rd towards Pike St.

"The (accused) then decamped from the vehicle and a short time later committed a further offence of unlawful use," Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

"The injured passenger was attended to by other motorists who stopped and she was subsequently transported to Hospital with non life threatening injuries."

The man is also a suspect in a theft of a Toyota Hilux from a Page St business.

He will appear in court on a raft of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, 14 breaches of bail conditions, possession of dangerous drugs and callous disregard (traffic crash).