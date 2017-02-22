Drugs and weapons charges in Imbil raids

Ten people have been charged after police raids in Imbil throughout the last month.

TEN people were charged with drug and weapons offences in the Imbil police district last month following a series of raids.

The raids were part of a busy period for Imbil police, with a number of speeding and driving offences also recorded in the area.

A 21-year-old male who was recently detected riding a motorcycle at 160kmh in a 110kmh zone on the Bruce Highway at Coles Creek was given a $1137 fine and issued an immobilisation notice for the motorcycle.

A 52-year-old female was also found allegedly driving while more than three times the legal limit at Imbil, and was issued with a notice to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on March 16.

Aiming to keep the Imbil division fatality free, traffic enforcement will be conducted with targeted areas including the Bruce Highway, Mary Valley Road, Amamoor Creek Road, and the 40kmh zones through Imbil and Amamoor.

With widespread media coverage on the damage caused by methyl-amphetamine and other synthetic drugs to the community, Imbil police are also asking for help from the region's residents through either calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or lodged through the online Report a Drug Dealer web page.

Information can also be provided to authorities in person at the Imbil Police Station.

The next Imbil Rural Watch meeting is to be held on Monday, March 6 at the Kandanga Community Hall at Main Street, Kandanga starting at 7.30pm.

Mary Valley Blue Light will also be back next month on March 17 at Kandanga Hall.

It is always a fun night for kids between eight and 15 years old, and further information can be found on the Mary Valley Blue Light Facebook page.