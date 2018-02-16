Drugs, ammo and cash bring drivers and prisoner to court

Cash and ammo

A GYMPIE woman charged with possessing ammunition and a push knife on January 15 and $3800 suspected of being proceeds of crime on July 13 has had her case transferred to Brisbane Magistrates Court for a guilty plea today.

Rebekah Louisa-May Treveton, 32, appeared by video link from jail and had the charges adjourned on pleas of guilty.

She also faces 16 charges of breaching bail and one of possessing a drug pipe.

Drug driving

GYMPIE man Jesse James Knight, 22, has been fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to driving with methyl amphetamine and ecstasy in his saliva on December 17 last year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the offence had occurred during the one-year operational period of a suspended six-month jail sentence. imposed for breaking and entering and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Mr Callaghan extended the suspended sentence by six months.

Three plants

GYMPIE man Richard James Markos, 23, was fined $500 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week when he pleaded guilty to producing and possessing marijuana and implements on January 24.

The court was told police found three marijuana plants, the largest 1m high and 47g of marijuana.

Morning-after crash

A GYMPIE man crashed his motorcycle and registered a morning-after blood alcohol reading of 0.162 per cent, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Police said Ben Murfitt's motorcycle became out of control and crashed into a drain at 5.40am on January 14.

To complicate matters he was unsupervised on a Learner's Permit and subject to a zero alcohol limit.

Murfitt, 34, attended a friend's birthday party the night before, his solicitor told the court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Murfitt $1000 and disqualified him for seven months.