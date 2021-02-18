Drugged up nuisance hurls rocks, causes $7k damage

After throwing a rock at his neighbour’s house and at multiple rocks at passing cars, this 27yo was fined in court. Picture: File

After throwing a rock at his neighbour’s house and at multiple rocks at passing cars, this 27yo was fined in court. Picture: File

A drugged up 27-year-old found himself in Gympie Magistrates Court after throwing rocks at his neighbour’s house and at cars passing by his home.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell the incident occurred on October 17 last year while the defendant was “under the influence of an intoxicating substance”.

James Robert Thomas Gregory was already on parole for other offences at the time.

“Between 4pm and 5pm the defendant was … yelling out at unknown persons and throwing rocks at cars as they drove by,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“He has thrown a rock from the rear of his residence resulting in the rock hitting the front of the victim’s house, damaging the plastic pipe and cladding.”

The 10cm long split and dent left in his neighbour’s cladding was described by Magistrate Kurt Fowler as a “considerable amount of damage”.

“An insurance claim was placed of $7914.85 for which there was a $500 excess that victim had to pay,” Sgt Campbell said.

After pleading guilty to the wilful damage charge, Gregory was fined $1500 and ordered to pay $500 in compensation.

A conviction was recorded.

