Drugged up driver crashed his truck in Curra

A MAN who crashed his truck at Curra while under the influence of "a number of drugs” including methylamphetamine had done so because he was suffering from heavy withdrawals, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Malcolm David Tschirpig, 38, told the court he had little to no memory of his offending on May 7, and had taken the drugs in a bid to help relieve his withdrawals.

Tschirpig was taken to hospital after the crash and charged two days later with driving under the influence. Yesterday in court he pleaded guilty to 13 offences in court yesterday, including possession of marijuana, fentanyl and various utensils after police found them in his knapsack after the truck crash.

He was then caught with marijuana and utensils in Gympie on June 10.

Just eight days later, he was pulled over and charged with driving with methylamphetamine in his saliva.

Tschirpig also pleaded guilty to driving with that same drug in his saliva in Dalby on February 18.

He became emotional when Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him his repeated drug use "concerned him”, saying "things haven't been too good” since he sustained horrific burns to his arms while doing work as a tree lopper.

He said he had lost his family and his kids, and would most likely lose his business as well.

Mr Callaghan noted a previous 381-day jail term Tschirpig had served on remand for sentencing in 2010, and his previous good performances on parole, in imposing 12 months' probation "to help you get through this difficult period of your life”.

Tschirpig was also given a 12 months' cumulative disqualification for the three driving offences.