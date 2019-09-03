Drug trafficking accused back behind bars

Jaydn Robert Curtis-Becker, 18, was refused bail on a drug possession, drug utensil and knife charge.

Jaydn Robert Curtis-Becker, 18, was refused bail on a drug possession, drug utensil and knife charge.

A YOUNG man on bail for drug trafficking charges before Supreme Court was allegedly busted with six grams of methamphetamine and a knife in Tewantin on Sunday.

Jaydn Robert Curtis-Becker, 18, was refused bail in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today and his charges adjourned to November 29.

He appeared in custody charged with possessing a schedule 1 drug, possessing a glass pipe and clip-seal bag suspected of being used in connection with drug offences, and possessing a knife in a public place,

Defence lawyer Luke Bull told Maroochydore Magistrates Court the prosecution's case was "fairly strong", but the charges would be negotiated.

"He has been found with methamphetamine on his person," Mr Bull said.

"The only weakness in the case would be exploring how the police conducted the search.

"It seems they conducted the search because they smelled cannabis in the vehicle."

Mr Bull said his client risked spending too much time in custody on these charges considering his young age, and could be bailed to a Cooroy address.

Magistrate Rod Madsen found the defendant was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

He refused bail and adjourned the matter for mention on November 29.