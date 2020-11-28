Drug supplier jailed, warned ‘you will see an early grave’

A YOUNG Gympie father could be out on parole for Christmas after pleading guilty in Gympie District Court yesterday to multiple offences stemming from a destructive drug addiction.

Michael Ethan Dan, 27, has been in jail on remand since police searched his home and his father’s home on January 31, this year, and found dangerous drugs, evidence he was producing and supplying dangerous drugs, and explosives.

PHOTOS: Teen flown to hospital after horrific Woolooga crash

He also pleaded guilty on Friday to three counts of break and enter and stealing, involving $30,000 in stolen property from late last year.

FIRE UPDATE: All Fraser Island visitors told to cancel their plans

The court heard police found varying quantities of steroids, meth, cannabis and other restricted drugs at the properties - the cannabis plants weighing a total of 1.5kg. They also found 16 shells for a 12 gauge shotgun, and various text messages on his phone which indicated Dan was supplying drugs to another person.

He was 26 years old at the time and had a “consistent, long term problem of drug abuse,” the court heard.

Michael Ethan Dan outside the Gympie District Court on November 27, 2020

Dan pleaded guilt to five counts of supplying a schedule 1 dangerous drug, producing schedule 2 dangerous drugs, the schedule 2 drug quantity of or exceeding schedule 3, possessing dangerous drugs, possess things used in the commission of crime, not being endorsed to possess restricted drug x 2, possessing utensils/pipes etc that had been used, possessing explosives, and three counts of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence by breaking in.

Judge Glen Cash told Dan if he went near drugs when he was released on parole he would “go back to jail and you will be seeing an early grave”.

“This is your last chance,” he told him.

Dan was sentenced to a total of three years jail, but having already spent the last 301 days behind bars, he will be eligible for parole on December 20, 2020.