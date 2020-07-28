Drug set-up found after grower insists on search

Police found marijuana plants and leaves in the unit after the man insisted they search it. Picture: File photo

Police found marijuana plants and leaves in the unit after the man insisted they search it. Picture: File photo

A COOLOOLA Cove man who insisted police search his unit to prove he did not have a hydroponic grow room was charged with producing marijuana following the search.

On May 9, police were called to a disturbance outside Shane Allan O’Brien’s Cooloola Cove unit, at 6am.

O’Brien, 44, and his landlord were arguing and O’Brien was said to be drunk and abusive.

The landlord accused O’Brien of growing marijuana, and told police he thought there was a hydroponic grow room in the unit.

O’Brien heard the landlord’s accusation, and told the police he did not have one, and said they could go inside and see for themselves.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* ‘Disgusting act’ 22yo spat blood in Gympie nurse’s face

* ‘STOKED’: Gympie has decided where its best hot chips are

* Tradie threatened to shoot mum, kids over pay dispute

The police said they were not going to look, and were just responding to the disturbance, but O’Brien insisted they look in the unit.

O’Brien pointed out the room, which had no hydroponic system, however police saw marijuana leaves on the floor and empty, overturned pots.

Police believed O’Brien had pulled out marijuana plants from the pots while they were talking to the landlord.

O’Brien admitted he had been growing marijuana for personal between March and May, and then climbed a fence to retrieve the two plants.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug between March 9 and May 9 in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told O’Brien that without him insisting police search the unit he would not have been caught and charged.

Mr Callaghan fined O’Brien $200.