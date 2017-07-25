Drug related matters made multiple appearances in Gympie Magistrates Court

Not so safe

A POLICE gun safe inspection turned bad for a Kia Ora man when police looked on top of his fridge for the keys.

The inoperable but unregistered BB gun they found there cost Matthew Warren Edwards, 40, $100 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

And the marijuana police found nearby on June 10 led to a $400 four-month good behaviour bond with drug diversion.

Missed opportunity

YOUNG Gympie man Bud Troy Davidson, 18, was fined $300 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, when he pleaded guilty to failing to attend drug diversion on June 15. He reported to police that he had forgotten his appointment.

Lost paperwork

A GYMPIE man who lost his paperwork and did not remember his drug diversion date was fined $400 for failing to attend the program on June 15.

Robert Lindsey McAullay pleaded guilty in the court to not attending drug diversion.

Drug driving

JAMES Murray McNaught, 23, of Gympie was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months when he pleaded guilty to driving with meth amphetamine in his saliva on May 13.